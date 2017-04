- Dallas and three other cities are telling people not to panic when they hear tornado sirens Thursday afternoon.

The cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Duncanville will test their outdoor warning sirens at 2 p.m. People in parts of Dallas will be able to hear the sirens.

After the weekend hack of the Dallas emergency warning system, officials are worried that people will panic and call 911. That could overwhelm call takers.

The sirens at 2 p.m. are only for testing.