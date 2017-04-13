Homeowner fires shots to scare away crowd, 1 hurt News Homeowner fires shots to scare away crowd, 1 hurt A homeowner tried to break up a crowd of teenagers by firing a gun into the air. One man was still hit.

Grapevine police said they were called to the neighborhood near Cross Timbers Middle School and Grapevine High School around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Witnesses said a homeowner fired several shots and a bullet fragment hit a 20-year-old man, sending him to the hospital.

“From what we hear from witnesses this is a homeowner who saw a group of people outside and tried to get them to leave,” said Amanda McNew, a spokeswoman for the Grapevine Police Department.

The wounded man was treated and released from the hospital.

The homeowner who fired the gun was arrested, but there's no word yet on charges.