No new information in murder of woman near TCU campus News No new information in murder of woman near TCU campus Fort Worth police have released very little information about the murder of a 22-year-old woman near the TCU campus.

Molly Matheson was found strangled in her garage apartment Monday afternoon.

Fort Worth police were at the scene to gather evidence for a third day on Wednesday and officers remained there to secure the scene.

Friends said Matheson was active in church and attended the University of Arkansas. Matheson was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi chapter at Arkansas. In a statement the sorority said it was saddened by Molly's death and gives its condolences to the family and friends.

Police have said little about the case so far as they go through the evidence found the scene.

The family plans a memorial for Matheson next Tuesday at 2 p.m. A location has not been announced.