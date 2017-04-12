Texas House committee passes Dallas Police-Fire pension fix

A Texas House committee unanimously passed a bill Wednesday to help the troubled Dallas Police and Fire Pension Fund.

Under State Rep. Dan Flynn's proposal, the city would contribute an extra $11 million dollars each year to the pension. The retirement age would also go up, depending on when the employee was hired.

Money would be paid out in monthly payments to each retiree based on average life expectancy -- now 78-years-old.

The bill now goes to the full House for debate at the end of the month.