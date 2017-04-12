McKinney martial arts instructor accused of child sex assault

- A martial arts instructor from McKinney is behind bars for allegedly molesting one of his students.

Timothy Lee Vidal was charged Wednesday for the sexual assault of a child. He was already in the Collin County jail for a similar charge in another jurisdiction.

Vidal was a teacher at Tiger Rock Martial Arts on Virginia Parkway in McKinney.

Police have not yet elaborated on the case but said they are looking for other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kennedy at 972-547-2842 or email ckennedy@mckinneytexas.org.