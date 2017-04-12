Arlington teen hit by car on the way to school

- A 15-year-old Arlington Martin High School student was hit by a car Wednesday morning while walking to school.

According to early reports, it happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Park Springs Boulevard and West Pleasant Ridge Road.

The teen was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver who hit him stopped to help.

Images from SKY 4 showed a blue SUV with a cracked windshield and tree on its side. There's a crosswalk in the area and police do believe the teen was in the crosswalk when the accident happened.

A spokeswoman for the Arlington Independent School District confirmed the boy was a student at Arlington Martin. His identity has not yet been released.