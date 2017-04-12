First day for defense in JWP corruption trial News First day for defense in JWP corruption trial It's the first full day for the defense in the corruption trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price and his co-defendant Daphney Fain.

The state rested its case Tuesday after getting a stern lecture from the federal judge. Judge Barbara Lynn scolded prosecutors for failing to turn over some evidence.

Prosecutors apologized and said it was not humanly possible to keep up with the volume of evidence collected over the years of investigating Price.

Judge Lynn said she would consider a defense request to dismiss the bribery charges against Price and Fain. She called the latest lapse terribly inappropriate and disappointing and said it could raise questions about the fairness of the trial.

Attorney Chrysta Castaneda has been following the case. She talked to Good Day about the overwhelming amount of evidence in the case.