Dallas could vote on marijuana cite and release option

People caught with small amounts of marijuana could get a ticket instead of going to jail in Dallas.

The city council could vote Wednesday on what is commonly called cite and release. Good Day's Tim Ryan talked to an attorney who was once a police officer. He shared his thoughts on the push.

Attorney Pete Schulte said the plan wouldn’t reduce the offense from a Class B misdemeanor, which is the same as a first-time DWI. Instead, police would release offenders on a personal recognizance bond on the side of the road and let them know they’ll need to appear in county court later.

“The problem with cite and release is this, if somebody doesn’t show up to court it shifts the burden of getting them to court to the sheriff’s office or the DA’s office. And so for the city to say hey we want to do this they have to get the entire criminal justice system on board and I don’t think they’re there yet,” Schulte said.

But, he does agree that attitudes about small amounts of marijuana for personal use are changing.

“When I started as an officer in the late 90s if you had a joint you went to jail,” he said.

Now he knows a lot of officers “return it to nature” and give people warnings. Officers do have some discretion, although it's less now with body cameras.

Other cities have started writing tickets for attempted possession of marijuana, which drops the offense down from a Class B to a Class C misdemeanor. That’s the equivalent to a speeding ticket.

“It keeps it in the city. The money stays in the city and everything is handled by municipal court,” Schulte said.

There is a similar proposal in Austin right now, but Gov. Greg Abbott has already said he will not support a change in Texas.

“So the cities are going to have to make that call,” Schulte said. “I talked to several elected officials on the council in Dallas and I also kind of talked to the police department about doing this reduction on their own by attempted possession, making it a Class C. And I encourage officers to do that in the right situations.”