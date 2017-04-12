Bystander fatallly shot in the head during Dallas armed robbery News Bystander fatallly shot in the head during Dallas armed robbery Two people were arrested for the murder of a man shot by a stray bullet in Dallas.

Dallas police said it happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday as two men were robbing someone. A shot was fired and the bullet traveled down the street and hit another man in the head. The victim was not the intended target.

When police arrived at the scene, they tried to pull over two men in an SUV thinking they knew something about the robbery and shooting.

Officers said they did not cooperate. And after a short chase, the men were arrested for fleeing. But, police now say they were not involved in the armed robbery and murder.

The murder suspects were later caught in another location.