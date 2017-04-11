Kid fundraiser donates to Oak Cliff center robbed of food, computers News Kid fundraiser donates to Oak Cliff center robbed of food, computers An Oak Cliff resource center that was burglarized is getting a big donation from a little boy who has become well known for his generosity.

Helping Hands Resource Center in Oak Cliff was broken into over the weekend and robbed of most of its food, laptops and other equipment used to help kids who live there.

Kaden Newton, 7, knew right away he wanted to share his personal food drive success with the Oak Cliff children. Newton came up with the charity called Mac and Cheese and Pancakes and contacted FOX4 on Tuesday to say he would donate to the center.

"I wanted to give them some of the food. I want to give them most of the food,” Newton said.

Helping Hands is located in a converted unit in an Oak Cliff apartment complex where kids are considered at risk.

"The heart is pure. He knows who he's giving to and why. That says a lot,” said Carla Brown, program coordinator at Helping Hands. "He’s showing a lot of love... a lot of love."

Dallas police said Tuesday that the investigation into the break-in remains ongoing, but there are no new leads in who robbed the charity.