Teen driver arrested for Fort Worth hit-and-run

- Fort Worth police arrested an 18-year-old driver for a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a Timber Creek High School student in March.

Aaron Lancaster was struck while crossing Alta Vista Road in a well-marked crosswalk. He was on his way home after a practicing for a UIL theater competition.

Witnesses said the light-colored minivan that hit him was traveling at a high speed. The driver took off, leaving Lancaster with a skull fracture, broken leg and bruised ribs.

On Monday, police took 18-year-old Matthew Wyman into custody at Crowley High School. Wyman was charged for an accident involving serious bodily injury and booked into the Fort Worth jail. His bond was set at $5,000.

“Our TIU detectives worked around the clock to find closure for the Lancaster family that lead to the arrest to the arrest of Wyman,” police said in a press release.

The department is also working to get a traffic control device installed near the school to help improve safety, police said.