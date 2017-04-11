Video shows rodent inside South Oak Cliff HS classroom

- A video that’s going viral might embarrass the Dallas Independent School District into fixing problems at South Oak Cliff High School.

Students took video of a mouse or small rat in their classroom. They shared the video with FOX 4 using the Twitter handle @StandWithSOC.

The video comes as the district weighs plans on how to improve the aging campus.

Last year students staged a walkout to complain about the school’s leaky roof and broken AC system. The district has since worked on the heating and cooling system and has been repairing leaks as needed, but parents and community leaders want a more permanent fix.

Trustee Lew Blackburn will hold a meeting Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. in the South Oak Cliff High School auditorium to discuss plans to improve the school.