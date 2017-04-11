Former Garland ISD administrator facing up to 5 years in prison

A former administrator for the Garland Independent School District faces up to five years in prison for a federal work visa scheme.

Victor Leos pleaded guilty to receiving kickbacks while recruiting teachers from other countries.

A federal investigation revealed the former Garland ISD human resources director charged the foreign teachers fees. The visa program is only supposed to be used when there are no qualified American candidates.

As part of his plea deal, Leos will pay the school district more than $300,000 in restitution. He could be sentenced to up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.