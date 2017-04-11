San Antonio police in Dallas to lure officers News San Antonio police in Dallas to lure officers San Antonio police are in Dallas trying to lure local officers.

One of the biggest selling points the San Antonio Police Department has is a stable retirement fund, unlike the one in Dallas that seems to be constantly at risk of collapsing.

The city of San Antonio even put up a billboard in Dallas to entice experienced officers to leave.

“We’re simply being aggressive trying to hire the best. The best to serve our community, the best that are willing to engage with our community and serve them and ultimately just protect the citizens of San Antonio,” said Lt. Steven Trujillo with the SAPD.

Dallas is having a hard time retaining officers and hiring new ones to replace those who leave. The department is now about 400 officers below its authorized strength of 3,600.

That has many Dallas officers working a lot of overtime to fill the gaps.