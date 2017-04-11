Homeless man rescued from rain-swollen Dallas creek

- A homeless man was rescued from rising waters under a bridge in northwest Dallas early Tuesday morning.

The rain-swollen creek near Shady Trail and Lombardy Lane had him hanging on a Harry Hines Boulevard bridge support until firefighters arrived. They pulled him to safety and he was able to walk away uninjured.

The man said he was camping with another man, but police and firefighters did not find anyone else.

At this point police said it is still unclear if anyone else is missing. The other man could have been swept downstream or he could have made it out on his own.