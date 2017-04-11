Overnight storms drop hail in parts of DFW News Overnight storms drop hail in parts of DFW Some people may be waking up to damaged cars and home because of overnight hail.

The storms that moved over the Metroplex late Monday and early Tuesday morning were scattered. But some produced nasty hail pea and quarter-sized hail.

Hail the size of quarters and golf balls fell in Flower Mound as many people were sleeping. FOX 4 viewers in Frisco and Lewisville also shared video of the hail bouncing off of vehicles and covering the ground.

Power outages forced the Godley Independent School District to delay the start of school by two hours.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews said there are still some showers and storms south and east of the Metroplex, but they are expected to move out by noon. See the complete forecast.