Food, computers stolen from Oak Cliff resource center

- The Helping Hands Resource Center opens its doors at an Oak Cliff apartment complex to feed about 200 neighborhood children each week. But this week all the food is gone.

Over the weekend burglars broke into the non-profit’s converted apartment unit through the window and took just about everything – from the food in the pantry to the computers that were set up for community use.

A big donor had just delivered $400 worth of food. The burglars took all of it, plus a few TVs and CD players. Some of the only things they left behind were leftovers in the fridge, a few containers of Gatorade, a can of pumpkin pie and an old printer.

Director Carla Brown said a local police officer helped to start the non-profit organization and still funds most of it with his own money. He showed Monday morning with new food to try to restock the shelves.

Over the years they’ve had other break-ins, but this is the hardest they’ve been hit. They said it hurts, but it’s just another obstacle to overcome.