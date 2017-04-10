Kemp residents urged to boil tap water

- A series of water main breaks in the Kaufman County town of Kemp has prompted a boil water notice.

The city said there were four simultaneous breaks in 6-inch water lines around the city. That reduced water pressure, prompting the boil water notice.

People are urged to bring their water to a boil for two minutes before cooling it for consumption. The precaution is to make sure harmful bacteria are killed off.

Bottled water is also an option.

There’s no word on when the boil order will be lifted.