Dallas plans to prosecute tornado siren hacker

Dallas' siren system is functioning properly again after officials said it was hacked over the weekend.

All of the city’s 156 outdoor sirens that typically warn people when there is severe weather were activated around 11:40 p.m. Friday.

They went off sporadically for about an hour and a half. Emergency crews had to manually turn each siren off early Saturday morning, and that lead to a surge in 911 calls.

Investigators believe the person responsible is from the Dallas area. The Federal Communications Commission is helping with the investigation.

“We will work to identify and prosecute those responsible,” Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said. “This is yet another serious example of the need for us to upgrade and better safeguard our city's technology infrastructure. It's a costly proposition, which is why every dollar of taxpayer money must be spent with critical needs such as this in mind. Making the necessary improvements is imperative for the safety of our citizens.”

The city’s Office of Emergency Management said more safeguards have been put in place to prevent it from happening again.