Thousands flood downtown for Dallas Mega March

- Thousands of people made their way through Downtown Dallas to support immigration reform and unity.

People began the Mega March at the Guadalupe Cathedral on Sunday and marched through the streets until they arrived at Dallas City Hall for a rally.

This year’s theme for the march is “family, unity and empowerment.” Participants were asked to carry American flags and wear red, white and blue in solidarity.

“We are calling for an end to hate crimes and hate speech that have increased since the election,” organizers said. “And we want to join together and send a message that hate has no place in our nation.”

The rally at city hall will have several guest speakers like Martin Luther King III, actors Jamie Foxx and Danny Glover, Congressman Joaquin Castro and several others.

Dallas police officers were out in full force patrolling the march. The department said they are watching the march closely, but did not disclose much detail due to security reasons.

Early estimates say about 5,000 people attended this year's march, a stark contrast to 2006's march that drew almost half a million people.

The march has remained peaceful. No arrests were made.