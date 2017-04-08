Grand Prairie PD seeks motorist who struck and injured a 5-year-old girl

-

GRAND PRAIRIE – Grand Prairie police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a 5-year-old girl Friday night.

The accident occurred about 8:30 P.M. Friday in the Budget Suites parking lot at 2770 N. Highway 360 near Riverside Drive.

The injured child was transported to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas with serious injuries.

The motorist who fled the scene was driving a dark green Honda Accord EX couple with Texas license plate FPZ-5179.

The driver is described as a black male, approximately 35-years of age.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his vehicle is asked to call GPPD or Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477.

Grand Prairie PD released photos of a vehicle similar to the one being sought.