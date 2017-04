Texas State Troopers are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another in serious condition.

It happened just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday, along the Dallas North Tollway, near the Northwest Highway exit in Dallas.

A pick-up truck slammed into the back of a car, Texas State Troopers said.

It is not clear whether the car was stopped or moving. The driver of the car died at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.