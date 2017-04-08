Thousands show up for Walk MS in Addison News Thousands show up for Walk MS in Addison ADDISON, Texas – More than 3,000 people raised money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Saturday morning at Addison Circle Park.

The 2017 Walk MS event raised more than $462,000 for the MS Society. This year, the cumulative fundraising from Walk MS is expected to surpass $1 billion. The money raised will fund research and MS Society programs.

The cause of MS is not known and there is no cure. It is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis.

For more information about Walk MS, visit http://main.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR/Walk/TXHWalkEvents?pg=entry&fr_id=28689