Malfunctioning tornado sirens heard across Dallas

The city of Dallas says an apparent malfunction in its emergency system has caused its sirens to go off Friday night.

A city spokesperson says emergency crews are manually turning off the sirens and could take up to three hours before they're all turned off.

The sirens have led to a surge in 911 calls.

"We as Dallas residents to be patient with us as we figure out what is causing this malfunction and we request that people not call 911 to report the sirens," the city said in a statement.

The Office of Emergency Management is working to determine the cause of the malfunction.