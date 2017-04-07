Thousands expected for Sunday's Dallas Mega March rally News Thousands expected for Sunday’s Dallas Mega March rally A protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policy is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to downtown Dallas.

The Mega March goes back to 2006 when the city estimates about half a million people showed up.

Sunday's event could draw a very large crowd as well, and police are making preparations.

Attorney and Community Activist Domingo Garcia brought together immigrants, refugees and supporters for a press conference on Friday. They plan to take part in the Dallas Mega March 2017.

Based on community feedback, the group says anywhere from 30,000 to 100,000 people are expected to take part.

Sunday is 11 years to the day of a march that focused on civil rights and immigration reform. Many say the challenge of today is with the Trump administration and the unfair targeting of several ethnic and religious groups.

Among the supporters are some students who say they and their families are in the U.S. in search of a safe and better life.

“I am an example of how dreams can be accomplished if one doesn’t lose hope,” said Salma Carillo. “Many DACA students, including me, are scared to know what’s going to happen to our education as well as our future. Many more students are scared to be separated from their parents and families.”

The march on Sunday will highlight freedom, justice and equal rights for all. The group says they do intend to send a message to Washington and the Trump administration.

Organizers say the goal is a very peaceful, impactful march. At least a thousand police officers are expected.

The march begins at 2 p.m. at Ross Avenue and Pearl Street and will end at Dallas City Hall Plaza with a rally at 3:30 p.m.