Man on death row gets stay of execution due to request from victim's parents

A Fort Worth man on death row received a stay of execution on Friday because his victim's parents don't want him to die.

Jonas Cherry, 28, was murdered during a robbery at a Putt Putt Golf in Hurst 10 years ago. Paul David Storey claimed he wasn't the trigger man.

Storey’s accomplice took a plea bargain for life in prison, but Storey took his chances with a trial and got the death penalty.

The victim's parents, Glenn and Judy Cherry, made a video expressing their wish for the execution of Storey to be halted to Governor Abbott and Tarrant County District Attorney Sharon Wilson.

The Cherry’s traveled to Austin on Thursday to meet with the board of pardons and paroles. On Friday, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued a stay of execution.

A Fort Worth judge will now hold hearing on arguments for the stay from Storey's attorney, and that could take weeks or months. The goal for the Cherry’s is to get Storey off death row in exchange for a life sentence without parole.

Marilyn Grant, Storey’s mother, feels she's in a dream with new hope but knows if Storey's sentence isn't changed to life in prison -- she may still wake up to the nightmare.

“Whether or not my son's life is saved or if he's executed -- I am never going to forget the effort they put in to save his life, never,” Grant said.

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s office has been recused from Storey's case because his former defense attorney now works as a prosecutor. A special prosecutor has been assigned from the state attorney general's office and they'll handle anything involving the stay until it's resolved.