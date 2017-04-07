Suspect barricaded inside Grand Prairie home

- Police in Grand Prairie are negotiating with a man who holed up in his house after allegedly vandalizing a neighbor’s home.

Police said the two neighbors have had an ongoing dispute. One is accused of repeatedly vandalized the other’s house. He allegedly threw rocks at windows and then overnight he doused his neighbor’s home with lighter fluid.

Officers showed up to investigate and decided to wait outside the suspect’s home near Egyptian Way and Wedgewood Drive.

The officers saw the man come home Friday morning carrying lighter fluid. When they confronted him, he locked himself inside his home and is now refusing to surrender, police said.

Officers believe the man is alone. He does not appear to be armed but could still have the lighter fluid, police said.