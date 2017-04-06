Man waving samurai sword taken down by Plano PD News Man waving samurai sword taken down by Plano PD A man waiving a samurai sword refused to go quietly Thursday and had to be taken down using non-lethal force by Plano police.

A man wearing what appears to be a ninja mask, cape and some kind of protective vest was seen wielding a sword as he walked down Independence Parkway near Hagen Street just before 10am.

Passerby’s called 911 and officers arrived and worked on trying to get him to peacefully surrender. Police closed down Independence Parkway in both directions when the man moved into the street.

“Every once in a while he would get into some kind of defensive stance, he didn't want to surrender,” said witness Daniel Stockham, who recorded parts of the incident on his smart phone.

Police said it was clear early on, after trying to talk to the man, they were dealing with someone who may be on drugs or have a mental condition. Relying on crisis intervention training, officers decided to use non-lethal force -- a gun that shoots small rubber projectiles.

Stockham said officers fired three times.

“That convinced him to surrender and he put his sword down and got down on his hands and knees,” Stockham said.

Once he was taken into custody, the man's belongings were spread out on the sidewalk for investigators. The samurai sword lay among dress shoes and a white karate belt.

It was a bizarre encounter that ended peacefully, fortunately.

“Had this individual become agitated and charged one of our officers with that sword, and they might have been forced to use deadly force, this could have turned out a lot worse than it did,” said Plano PD’s David Tilley.

There was no ID on the white man in his 30s or any indications of where he came from. Police said they will wait to determine if any charges will be filed against the man.