Two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday in Prosper.

Police said they responded to a 911 call for suspicious activity at a home in the 1600 block of Hidden Glen Court just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. When they went inside the home, police found two dead bodies.

Police said there were no indications of forced entry into the residence.

Police did not immediately release the identities of the two people found inside the home.