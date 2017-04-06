Haltom City grandma gets 57 1/2 years in prison for boy's scalding death

A Haltom City woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the scalding death of her 2-year-old grandson was sentenced to 57 ½ years in prison on Thursday.

Patricia Flores was caring for her grandson, Lyfe “Gabe” Flores, when he was severely burned by hot water in March of last year. Flores pleaded guilty on Monday and could’ve gotten as little as five years or a max of life in prison.

Police said the 44-year-old waited six days before getting him medical help. By that point it was too late. Gabe died a few days later in the hospital because of the burns.

Child Protective Services had placed Gabe in his grandmother’s care just a few weeks before his tragic death because his parents were having domestic issues.