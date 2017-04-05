No arrests made Fort Worth 8-year-old's hit-and-run death News No arrests made Fort Worth 8-year-old’s hit-and-run death The family of an 8-year old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run says there is progress getting drivers to slow down in their East Fort Worth neighborhood.

- The family of an 8-year old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run says there is progress getting drivers to slow down in their East Fort Worth neighborhood.

But the family is still frustrated that the driver who hit Aja Hill has not been arrested.

The street where the accident happened is a cut through the neighborhood to get to I-30. New stop signs have been placed there. But Aja’s relatives say it’s an improvement that came too late.

Bobby Lewis Jr. remembers his sweet 8-year-old niece, who was gone in an instant because of a speeding driver who didn't bother to stop.

“It was terrible,” he said. “People were driving through here speeding with no care in the world.”

Lewis says several new stop signs have gone in since Aja was killed the afternoon of March 17 while she played on her scooter. But he says the family wants more and the neighborhood needs more.

“We are really pushing for speed bumps or speed humps,” he said. “A person has to slow down. If they don't, they are going to tear their car up.”

A neighbor's home surveillance camera captured video of the speeding suspect vehicle, a black Dodge Charger. Two days after Aja was killed, police said they had a 22-year-old person of interest.

“The investigation really hasn't gone the way we expected to,” Lewis said.

Two and a half weeks later, police say they're still investigating and can't rule anyone out.

Lewis passed out flyers to rally neighbors for an upcoming meeting. He says without sidewalks in the neighborhood, pedestrians have to walk in the street. And it’s the kids coming home from school that he worries about most.

“This is like the worst thing that could possibly happen,” he said.

A community meeting to discuss street safety will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Dock Bookshop on Meadowbrook Drive.