Family of Joshua HS athlete meets organ recipients

- The family of a Joshua High School athlete who died met the people who are now living with the organs he donated.

Aaron singleton suffered a brain injury during a football game last November. He died the following day.

An event in Fort Worth on Wednesday at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center honored the gift of organ donation.

It was a very moving and emotional celebration that brought together Aaron Singleton's family with his classmates and those who now live with a part of him.

"Wherever I go and whatever I do the rest of my life, Aaron is taking me,” said Mike Norton, who received Aaron’s heart. “He's right here."

"I was the happy recipient of two organs. I got one kidney and his liver,” Brenda Florez explained. “I know it was a God thing because I've known people who've been on the liver transplant list for years. I got mine in 10 days."

Aaron's mother, grandmother and other relatives say he was the light of their family.

"I think he's smiling going, ‘Yes! I did it! Run myself to victory,” his grandmother, Julie Holloway said.

"They can all enjoy life because of my son,” said his mom, Cassondra Singleton. “It means so much."

Aaron's teammates and fellow choir members he sang with say it’s another confirmation of the great person he was.

A third organ recipient was not able to make the Wednesday event due to a scheduling conflict. That person received Aaron's kidney and pancreas.