Police: Keller teen brought loaded gun to school

- A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for bringing a loaded .45 caliber handgun to school.

It happened Tuesday at Timberview Middle School in the Keller school district in Fort Worth.

School officials said another student reported overhearing the teen say he had a gun in his bag. School security officers searched him and his backpack. They found a loaded gun with extra ammunition.

Police are now working with the school district in the investigation. They said there were no reports of bullying involving the student and he never made any threats against the school.

Other parents reported seeing a picture he posted of himself on Instagram with the gun. The teen removed it and told police it was a toy gun.

He was sent to juvenile detention and then later released to his parents.