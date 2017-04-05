Haltom City grandma to be sentenced for toddler's murder News Haltom City grandma to be sentenced for toddler’s murder A Haltom City woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the scalding death of her 2-year-old grandson could be sentenced to prison Wednesday.

- A Haltom City woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the scalding death of her 2-year-old grandson could be sentenced to prison Wednesday.

Patricia Flores was caring for her grandson, Lyfe “Gabe” Flores, when he was severely burned by hot water in March of last year.

Police said the 44-year-old waited six days before getting him medical help. By that point it was too late. Gabe died a few days later in the hospital because of the burns.

Child Protective Services had placed Gabe in his grandmother’s care just a few weeks before his tragic death because his parents were having domestic issues.

Flores pleaded guilty on Monday. She could get five years to life in prison.