Michael Irvin denies sexually assaulting woman at Florida hotel

Michael Irvin said Tuesday there is video evidence that will clear his name in a rape investigation.

The former Cowboys receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer is accused of sexually assaulting a 27-year-old woman in March at a Florida hotel.

“We've never had any kind of sexual relations in any way, in any way,” Irvin said in an exclusive interview with FOX4.

Irvin said he and his legal team will have evidence, including surveillance tapes from a hotel, which will prove his innocence.

“I can tell you this, I can tell you this: nothing happened. Nothing happened,” Irvin said.

Irvin said the woman was like a niece to him and that she’s spent time with the Irvin family.

The accuser said she was with Irvin at a bar before going back to his hotel room and claims she remembers having to fight Irvin off during the alleged incident. Irvin said he's known the woman for years and spent only a few minutes alone with her in the room and did not assault her.

Irvin admits he had been drinking that night, but said his accuser was severely impaired to the point that she said she didn't remember everything from the night in question. Irvin said he does remember and that he did nothing wrong.

“A lot of people think, 'Well, Michael, were you being careless?’ I thought I was being caring, making sure all of my friends and family members got home safely, and/or just slept it off and didn’t get out in the streets driving after we had been hanging out drinking,” Irvin said.

Irvin said he was in his home town of Fort Lauderdale for a birthday party for a 90-year-old aunt and other family events.

"I have worked very hard to overcome some mistakes of my youth, to regain the trust of my family and friends, my community, Cowboys nation, NFL fan base, my employers, my NFL Hall of Fame teammates. I can tell you I've done nothing to violate that trust, nothing to violate that trust,” Irvin said.

Fort Lauderdale police said the investigation into the allegation is ongoing.