Frisco homeowner allegedly shoots roofing solicitor

- Police arrested a Frisco homeowner who allegedly shot a roofing solicitor who came to his door Monday afternoon.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Radu Chivu and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting outside his home in the 6000 block of Larkspur Lane around 4:30 p.m.

The victim, a 44-year-old male, was working as a door-to-door solicitor for a roofing company. He told police Chivu confronted him outside the house and shot him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said Chivu did have a “no soliciting” sign posted outside his home.

The case is still under investigation.