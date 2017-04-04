San Antonio uses billboards, promise of 'strong pension' to recruit Dallas officers News San Antonio uses billboards, promise of 'strong pension' to recruit Dallas officers San Antonio police are using the Dallas Police and Fire Pension Fund crisis as a recruiting tool.

- San Antonio police are using the Dallas Police and Fire Pension Fund crisis as a recruiting tool.

The department paid for ads on digital billboards along Highway 75. They’re aimed at recruiting Dallas police officers to San Antonio.

The ads tout a $7,500 hiring bonus for experienced officers and strong pension fund in San Antonio. Online, the San Antonio Police Department also lists incentives like certification pay and up to 52 days paid leave.

San Antonio officers will be in Dallas holding informational sessions next week to give more information about the jobs and a modified 16-week academy for new hires with either current or prior law-enforcement experience.

While some officers are leaving DPD, others are waiting for a resolution to pension fund crisis.

The Dallas police and firefighter associations said officers risk their lives every day to protect the people of Dallas and now it’s time for the city to do the right thing.