Tarrant County teen injured after e-cigarette catches fire News Tarrant County teen injured after e-cigarette catches fire A Tarrant County teenager was airlifted to Parkland Hospital after an e-cigarette exploded and caught fire Monday evening.

The 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital’s burn unit with life-threatening injuries.

The Tarrant County Fire Marshall says they responded to a 911 call from a 15-year-old boy in Fossil Creek Estates off of Bonds Ranch Road and said an e-cig exploded and burned him on his face and chest. The explosion also caused a small fire in his bedroom, which he was able to put out himself.

After the teen called 911, he called a neighbor to help him. He waited outside until paramedics arrived. When they started checking him out, he began to have trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital.

It follows dozens of other reports of e-cigarettes catching on fire or exploding. A total of 66 explosions have been identified by the FDA in 2015 and 2016. The FDA says it is looking at regulating the fast-growing industry by requiring e-cigarette makers to submit their devices for review.

Federal law states you must be 18 years old to smoke an e-cig. The fire marshal said he needs to talk to the teen to find out what happened when he is out of the hospital.