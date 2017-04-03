Dallas PD K-9 falls down elevator shaft searching for suspect

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 03 2017 03:07PM CDT

Updated:Apr 03 2017 03:07PM CDT

DALLAS - A Dallas Police Department K-9 is well on his way to recovery after being injured on the job.

K-9 Yoll #110 is a 6-year-old German Shepherd who works as a patrol-narcotics detector.

Yoll was helping officers search a building for a suspect involved in a theft in progress Saturday morning in the 7500 block of Scyene Road. That’s when he accidentally fell through an elevator shaft.  Surprisingly, he only had a few scratches after the fall.

Dallas police say Yoll is doing well after the fall and has a vet appointment on Tuesday to determine if he can return to work soon.


