Accused Carrollton teacher disciplined twice before arrest

- Records show a Carrollton teacher who was arrested last month for allegedly recording students undressing was disciplined twice last year for giving some students rides home and eating lunch alone with others.

George Edwin Thomas III was arrested on March 9 and charged with six counts of invasive visual recording, a state jail felony.

Carrollton police said the R.L. Turner High School teacher used hidden cameras to video female students who were changing into their uniforms without them knowing during the 2015-2016 school year.

According to a warrant, Thomas' girlfriend found a thumb drive that "contained multiple video recordings of teenage girls disrobing in a closet." The report also states the thumb drive had "recordings that appeared to be at a teacher's desk with female students being called to the desk."

Records obtain by FOX 4 show the administrators at R.L Turner had to discipline him twice because of past incidents mostly involving female students.

According to Thomas’ personnel file, he was placed on paid administrative leave from May 6 to May 26 in 2016 while the school investigated reports that he was transporting students to and from school events in his own car, which is a violation of district policy.

Thomas admitted he gave multiple students on the track team rides and bought them food at restaurants. He said he took one female student home about 60 times. Ultimately he was given a formal write up and all of his coaching duties for the school year were removed.

Then in October another teacher reported seeing Thomas eating lunch alone in his classroom with a female student. The other teacher said Thomas’ door was closed and the lights were off.

Thomas said students often ate lunch in his classroom and denied doing anything wrong. He was reprimanded and told not to allow students to eat lunch in his classroom and not to eat lunch alone with a female student anywhere.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD has not yet commented on these incidents. The district did place him on administrative leave again in March because of his arrest.