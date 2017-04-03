Dallas basketball player's killer arrested again for rape

2017 Mugshot
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

2017 Mugshot

2014 Mugshot
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

2014 Mugshot

Troy Causey
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Troy Causey

2017 Mugshot
2014 Mugshot
Troy Causey
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 03 2017 10:19AM CDT

Updated:Apr 03 2017 10:58AM CDT

DALLAS - A former basketball player at Dallas Madison High School who was charged with murder in 2014 is now accused of sexual assault.

Jonathan Turner was arrested last week about 64 miles east of Abilene, where he plays college basketball. His bond was set at $300,000.

Turner was originally charged with murder for 18-year-old Troy Causey’s death. Turner and Causey, a Wilmer-Hutchins High School basketball player, were roommates.

The two got into a fight over a video game and Turner admitted to beating him outside their Oak Cliff home. Causey later died from his injuries.

Turner accepted a plea deal and was given seven years of probation in 2015. The charges against him were reduced from murder to manslaughter and he was told they would be removed from his record if he had stayed out of trouble.

Causey's mother sued the Dallas County Independent School District and the Dallas County juvenile system for illegally recruiting her son. His death led to an investigation of a recruiting scandal in the district. Several administrators and coaches were fired.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories