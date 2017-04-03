Dallas basketball player's killer arrested again for rape

- A former basketball player at Dallas Madison High School who was charged with murder in 2014 is now accused of sexual assault.

Jonathan Turner was arrested last week about 64 miles east of Abilene, where he plays college basketball. His bond was set at $300,000.

Turner was originally charged with murder for 18-year-old Troy Causey’s death. Turner and Causey, a Wilmer-Hutchins High School basketball player, were roommates.

The two got into a fight over a video game and Turner admitted to beating him outside their Oak Cliff home. Causey later died from his injuries.

Turner accepted a plea deal and was given seven years of probation in 2015. The charges against him were reduced from murder to manslaughter and he was told they would be removed from his record if he had stayed out of trouble.

Causey's mother sued the Dallas County Independent School District and the Dallas County juvenile system for illegally recruiting her son. His death led to an investigation of a recruiting scandal in the district. Several administrators and coaches were fired.