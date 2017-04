TX House to vote on Dallas pension fund changes News TX House to vote on Dallas pension fund changes The fight over the Dallas Police and Fire Pension Fund heads to the state capitol on Monday.

There is a vote on a House plan to change the makeup of the board. But, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings opposes a key part of the plan that commits the city to higher contributions.

The fund is headed for bankruptcy unless changes are made.

The changes would raise the retirement age from 55 to 58, end lump sum payouts and freeze the cost of living increases at least until the fund is stable again.