Search resumes for missing man at Lake Arlington

- The search for a man who disappeared at Lake Arlington resumes Monday morning.

Raul Solares, 43, was not wearing a life jacket when he went out on a wave runner Saturday afternoon. The wave runner was found three hours later.

Game wardens, police and firefighters from Arlington and Grand Prairie searched for him Sunday after the weather cleared.

The Arlington Fire Department's dive team will be back out Monday with boats and sonar equipment. The lake will be closed to boat traffic during the search.