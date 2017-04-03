Police: Missing elderly Little Elm man spotted with strange man News Police: Missing elderly Little Elm man spotted with strange man Police are searching for a missing Little Elm man who was spotted at a Dallas bus stop with an unknown man.

Joe Farris is almost 96 years old and is believed to have dementia. He left his retirement community some reason around 1 p.m. Sunday and never returned.

He was seen on surveillance video at Walmart on FM 423 and El Dorado Parkway near the border of Frisco and Little Elm. He was with an unknown man who police are now calling a “person of interest.”

Farris is described as being about 150 pounds and 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, brown shoes, a plaid long-sleeved shirt and tan jacket. He was carrying an umbrella and was wearing his gold wedding band.

The man he was with was a white male in his mid-30s. He was wearing a trucker-style hat, a gray Smith and Wesson sweatshirt and brown pants. He had short brown hair.

The two left the store in a small black SUV. Then overnight Little Elm police confirmed Farris was at a bus stop in Dallas. Police are now working with Dallas Area Rapid Transit officials to try and find him.

Anyone who spots the pair or who has information should call the Little Elm Police Department at 940-349-1600.