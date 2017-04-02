Despite rain, DNT expected to reopen Monday morning News Despite rain, DNT expected to reopen Monday morning The weekend for rain didn't make driving easier for those forced off part the Dallas North Tollway. But the good news is it didn't stop construction crews either. The Dallas North Tollway is expected to reopen by rush hour Monday. Crews shut the main artery down at 11 o'clock Friday night for demolition of the Tennyson bridge in Plano. The construction caused closures from Spring Creek Parkway to Headquarters Drive in the northbound lanes, and from Gaylord Parkway to Spring Creek Parkway in t

The weekend for rain didn't make driving easier for those forced off part the Dallas North Tollway.



But the good news is it didn't stop construction crews either. The Dallas North Tollway is expected to reopen by rush hour Monday.



Crews shut the main artery down at 11 o'clock Friday night for demolition of the Tennyson bridge in Plano.



The construction caused closures from Spring Creek Parkway to Headquarters Drive in the northbound lanes, and from Gaylord Parkway to Spring Creek Parkway in the southbound lanes.



"You do get a lot of traffic through here and I think it's a lot busier and just more expansion, more room is better," said driver Xiomara Viera.



Crews worked 12-hour shifts in the downpour Sunday morning, to turn the bridge into piles of concrete.



It's part of a project that will expand the tollway to four lanes each way.



"Oh it's going to be awesome. There's always traffic up and down here, so I think it'll really help," said Sasha Rahmagi



Sunday afternoon the concrete was collected and removed from the roadway.



Thousands of drivers who were forced to take detours on service roads watched the work while waiting in traffic and that upset drivers like Brittany Simmons.



"Horrible. Because there's traffic. You gotta wait too long. I think they should get rid of tollways."