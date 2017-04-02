Lone Star Adventure: Log Rolling at UT Dallas

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 02 2017 07:20PM CDT

Updated:Apr 02 2017 09:56PM CDT

If you have ever watched Lumberjack competitions you have seen the sport; two competitors vying to stay on a spinning log. But this week's Lone Star Adventure proves it's not just for those who work deep in the woods. We are headed to Richardson, the campus of UT Dallas, log rolling. www.utdallas.edu/recsports/aquatics
 


