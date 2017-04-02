If you have ever watched Lumberjack competitions you have seen the sport; two competitors vying to stay on a spinning log. But this week's Lone Star Adventure proves it's not just for those who work deep in the woods. We are headed to Richardson, the campus of UT Dallas, log rolling. www.utdallas.edu/recsports/aquatics
Lone Star Adventure: Log Rolling at UT Dallas
