Volunteers needed to help clean up the Trinity River Corridor

Volunteers are being recruited for the Trinity River Conservation Corps' Corporate Day of Service.

The day of service is scheduled for Friday, April 7th from 8:30 a.m. - noon at the Trinity River Corridor in the area of Moore Park Gateway and Santa Fe Trestle Trail.



The day of service will involve volunteers picking up trash, pulling weeds and planting native grasses.

During last year’s event, more than 400 volunteers from 22 companies and organizations collected 10,000 pounds of trash and weeds. They also made thousands of seed balls to disperse in the area.



The event is sponsored by Southwest Airlines.

Anyone can volunteer. To sign up and to get more information, visit http://trinityparkconservancy.org/Join-Us/TRCC/