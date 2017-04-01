20th annual Fort Worth Zoo run

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 01 2017 10:30AM CDT

Updated:Apr 01 2017 10:30AM CDT

Runners got up early Saturday morning to run through the Fort Worth Zoo and the surrounding neighborhood in the 20th annual 5K and 1K fundraiser.

The event supports the Zoo's wildlife conservation and education efforts locally and around the world.

Participants were encouraged to dress up as their favorite zoo animal for the fun run as a part of a costume contest. Awards were also given out to top finishers.

For more information on the event and the zoo, visit https://www.fortworthzoo.org/zoo-run

 

 

 


