20th annual Fort Worth Zoo run

Runners got up early Saturday morning to run through the Fort Worth Zoo and the surrounding neighborhood in the 20th annual 5K and 1K fundraiser.

The event supports the Zoo's wildlife conservation and education efforts locally and around the world.

Participants were encouraged to dress up as their favorite zoo animal for the fun run as a part of a costume contest. Awards were also given out to top finishers.

For more information on the event and the zoo, visit https://www.fortworthzoo.org/zoo-run