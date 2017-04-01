Two shot outside far north Dallas bar and grill

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 01 2017 09:33AM CDT

Updated:Apr 01 2017 11:01AM CDT

Dallas police are looking for the man who opened fire in a parking lot early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m., outside the Prime Time Bar and Grill on Rosemeade Parkway in far north Dallas, near the Carrollton city line.
 
An argument led to two people being wounded, Dallas police said.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital. Their condition is not known.

Several windows at the business were broken by gunshots, police said.


