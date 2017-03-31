Midlothian PD investigating reports of loud explosion

- Midlothian police say rowdy party goers with Tannerite are the likely source of a reported explosion that shook the entire town.

Reports of an explosion in the Midlothian area appeared on social media around 9:30 p.m. Several residents reported hearing a loud boom that even shook their houses.

Calls about an explosion overwhelmed Midlothian's 911 system, and calls were pushed to Waxahachie.

Police determined a group set off Tannerite at a party bear McAlpin Road and was likely the source of the reported explosion.

No injuries were reported. It's unclear if anyone will face charges.